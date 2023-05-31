Your summer vacation will still be expensive this year. But there are ways to cut costs.

If you’re planning a summer vacation this year, you’ve probably already felt some sticker shock.

While overall inflation has eased, the costs of traveling remain far higher than they were pre-pandemic.

And would-be vacationers are responding: 80% of likely travelers are changing their plans because of increased costs, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

About a quarter of those surveyed said they were choosing less expensive destinations, hotels, or Airbnbs; doing cheaper activities while on vacation; driving instead of flying; traveling for fewer days; or taking fewer trips.

“It surprised me how robust travel demand has been,” despite high prices and recession fears, said Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior industry analyst. A combination of factors may be at play, he said, including an increased desire to travel post-pandemic and Gen Z and millennials’ prioritization of experiences — and sharing those experiences on social media.

But while people still want to travel, “they’re willing to make some trade-offs,” he said. “They’re willing to cut some corners to save money.”

Here’s what to expect this summer, and some ways you can save while still enjoying your travels.

Where prices stand now

Airfare: Expect to pay slightly less than you paid last year, given that fares are down 0.9% compared to last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI). But if you haven’t flown since before the pandemic, you’ll likely pay more than you did last time. Airfare has increased nearly 10% over the past four years. Hotels: Expect to pay slightly more than you paid last year. The CPI’s “lodging away from home” category, which includes hotels, motels, and vacation rentals, has increased 3.3% since 2022. If it’s been a bit since you last booked a room, the jump will be higher: Lodging has increased about 24% over the past two years. Eating out: Dining away from home costs almost 9% more than it did last year, and 24% more than in April 2019, pre-COVID. Driving: Whether you’re driving yourself or renting a car, expect prices to be less than they were this time last year, but far higher than they were a few years ago. The price of gas and the cost of rental cars and trucks are down 12% and 11% respectively compared to last spring. But keep in mind the gas price decrease still hasn’t made up for a nearly 44% increase the year prior, and rental cars and truck prices nearly doubled at the beginning of the pandemic.

Ways to save

“A lot of it comes down to zigging when others zag,” Rossman said. “Maybe going somewhere in the off season or shoulder season. And just being flexible with your dates or your destination.”

Rossman suggests the following: