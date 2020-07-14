Masks, he said more than once, are critical. “If 60% of people wore a 60%-effective mask, we’d crush it. It’d be over. The next best thing to a vaccine is wearing a mask.” (Nash has two types of masks: a “regular old surgical mask” available at drugstores, and cloth N95s, which he recommends that people practice wearing to get used to them. He also uses a bandanna when he goes running.)