Cred IQ tagged problematic loans by whether their issues were or were not related to the virus. In Philadelphia and surrounding Pennsylvania and South Jersey counties, there were 80 loans comprising a total of $1.5 billion in debt in May for which COVID-19 was cited as a reason for their being watchlisted, up from seven loans comprising $189.6 million in March, according to Cred IQ. They include the Hilton Penn’s Landing hotel, the Montgomery Mall in North Wales, the View at Montgomery student housing tower near Temple University, and the Fillmore Philadelphia concert venue.