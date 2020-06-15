If you’ve already signed up with an exit company, closely monitor what it is doing on your behalf. Check with your resort to verify, but don’t be surprised if your resort refuses to talk to you, citing the limited power of attorney your exit company likely had you sign, giving it the sole authority to act on your behalf. If your exit company stops communicating with you or has violated its contract terms and refuses to provide a refund, let it know you’re prepared to file complaints with the BBB (bbb.org) and with consumer officials both in your state and the state where the company is located (usa.gov/state-consumer), and follow through if necessary. You can try doing an end run around your exit company and negotiating an exit directly with your resort. But even if you’re successful, the wording of your exit company contract may not entitle you to a refund.