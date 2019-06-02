If nationalism infects the trade discussions, an all-out trade war may very well ensue. This would include Trump putting a 25 percent tariff on all Chinese imports to the U.S. — about a fifth of all our imports. The higher tariffs would hit the U.S., Chinese and global economies hard. Businesses can navigate around the impact of a 10 percent tariff — they can reduce their profits, pass along some of the costs, and source their imports from different countries — but navigating around a 25 percent tariff would prove impossible. Global supply chains will be severely disrupted.