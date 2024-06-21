Another Trader Joe’s is coming to the greater Philadelphia area

Trader Joe’s is opening a location at 224 W. Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia, according to an announcement on the company’s website this week.

“We are proud to be joining the neighborhood,” reads a note about the opening on Trader Joe’s website. “Our crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2024.”

The company, which made the announcement Wednesday, did not share when the store is expected to open or how big the store will be.

Trader Joe’s, which got its start in 1967, is known for its own line of branded food items and has built an identity around “trendy, quirky, and seasonal items,” The Wall Street Journal has reported. The company also touts that it doesn’t have sales, offer coupons, or have a loyalty program. It is committed to offering the best prices to all customers, according to a statement on its website.

The new supermarket in King of Prussia will join the Valley Forge Center, a shopping center that recently lost a Bed Bath & Beyond amid the company’s bankruptcy, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Trader Joe’s already has several stores in the region, including two in Center City as well as others including in Media, Ardmore, Jenkintown, Marlton and Cherry Hill. The company has stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website.

The new location comes as other supermarket chains have recently announced new stores in the Philadelphia region. Wegmans opened a new location in Yardley in March, and Sprouts announced in October that it would bring at least six new stores to the Philadelphia region in the next two years.