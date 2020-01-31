An accountant milked his company for $60 million — and stole from his fellow Amish and Mennonites, according to the feds.
Philip Elvin Riehl, 68, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was charged this week with conspiracy, securities fraud, and wire fraud, part of a federal investigation into a scheme worth about $60 million.
The accountant targeted members of his Mennonite and Amish religious communities in Pennsylvania, and the losses forced Trickling Streams Creamery into bankruptcy in late 2019.
Riehl solicited tens of millions of dollars in phony promissory notes from his accounting clients and others, into an investment program that he operated, according to charges by the U.S. Attorney William McSwain and the Securities & Exchange Commission. Many of these clients were members of the Mennonite and Amish religious communities, which often loan money to one another as a form of financial support.
However, Riehl then diverted funds to Trickling Springs Creamery, a failing Franklin County–based creamery of which he was the majority owner.
The federal criminal charges also allege Riehl lied about the safety and performance of the notes, as well as the creamery’s dire business and financial condition. Trickling Springs Creamery closed permanently in September 2019 and filed a bankruptcy petition in December 2019.
Investor losses constitute what is often referred to as “affinity fraud,” typically investment scams that prey upon members of identifiable groups, such as religious or ethnic communities. These types of scams exploit the trust and friendship that exist in groups of people who share common interests or beliefs.
The victims were generally members of the Mennonite or Amish religious communities who wanted a safe and secure investment, operated within their community and in a manner consistent with their religious principles. The charges note that Riehl was a member in the Mennonite religious community.
“These investors were looking for honesty, integrity, and accountability when deciding where and with whom to invest their money,” said McSwain in a statement Friday. “Riehl allegedly presented himself as a trusted member of their community, only to betray that trust and swindle them out of tens of millions of dollars. It is only natural for members of a tightly knit community to want to take care of one another, perhaps by not reporting criminal activity to authorities, but Riehl did not care about anyone but himself.”
If convicted, Riehl faces a maximum possible sentence of 45 years in prison, a $5.5 million fine, a 3-year term of supervised release, forfeiture, and mandatory restitution.
It’s unclear where the $60 million went or if investors will be refunded.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Rinaldi, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, and the SEC.
According to a separate SEC complaint, Riehl falsely claimed he required two co-signers on every loan, and would personally guarantee repayment with interest.
The SEC’s complaint further alleges that in late 2018 Riehl diverted money to it from at least one investor, against the investor’s wishes. In a 2019 letter to investors, Riehl allegedly apologized for his dishonesty, including repeatedly stating that he required two co-signers on each loan, which gave a “false sense of security, in that such a considerable percentage of the funds were channeled into my personal projects," the SEC said in a statement.