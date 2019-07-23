Two local companies are in the vanguard of building Uber’s latest venture of dominating cities’ skies through air taxis, a project called Uber Elevate.
Jaunt Air Mobility, an aerospace vehicle startup in Pennsauken, and PRICE Systems, a cost estimation company in Mount Laurel, are working with Uber to design, build, and estimate the cost of making modern-looking electronic helicopters the future of urban transportation.
“As urban congestion continues to rise, so do the costs associated with it, including commuter time and costs for goods and services,” said Kaydon Stanzione, chief executive of Jaunt Air Mobility. By 2050, the United Nations predicts that 68 percent of the world’s populations will live in urban areas, diverting more cars onto already congested highways. Instead of trying to drive through the congestion, Uber asked, “Why not fly over it?”
It’s not that simple-- the industry is still a long ways away from the needed regulations and air traffic control not to mention the safety concerns -- but the company has ambitious plans to make Uber Air, the product within Uber Elevate, commercially available in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia by 2023.
Uber Air looks to function as simply as pressing a button to order a car, but instead, a four-person aircraft will arrive. Uber selected Jaunt as its sixth vehicle manufacturing partner on June 11 to bring its vision to life. According to Stanzione, the ride-share giant whose stock was worth about $74 billion last week was attracted to Jaunt’s plane-helicopter hybrid design that aims to provide a quieter, safer, more comfortable flight.
“We have a model that says, ‘We want to be in 100 metropolitan cities across the U.S.,'" said Stanzione.
The five other manufacturers include Bell Helicopters, EmbraerX, Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences, Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, and Karem Aircraft. The companies are in the design phase, each rolling out a unique approach that fits Uber’s requirements of an electronic aircraft that can fly relatively quietly, carrying four passengers at 150-200 mph for 25 to 60 miles. The company said that initially, the aircrafts will be piloted but that over time, they will become autonomous.
Stanzione said Jaunt’s aircraft will do all of this and more. “It flies like a helicopter and airplane that at any altitude or speed, if it loses all power, can land safely in a zero-whirl landing on one spot.” He said the aircraft will fly at 1,000 to 2,000 feet and that its airplane-like wings will allow it to glide to the ground, while its rotor acts like a parachute if there are any issues during takeoff.
He also said that it uses a slowed rotor system, which minimizes the rotor’s drag through the air and cuts the sound of the helicopter by up to 40 percent, as noise pollution is a significant concern. The aircraft’s flight model also prevents it from taking off and landing at an angle, offering what he said would be a more comfortable ride.
Jaunt, which has 25 employees, plans to deliver a model to Uber in the next 30 months. From there, Uber will evaluate the six manufacturers and select three, which would receive venture capital funding and gain access into an exclusive market with next to no competitors. Stanzione said that a separate company will likely contract the aircraft manufacturers and run flight operations through Uber’s system and app.
Building the vehicle, which will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and will be funded entirely by Stanzione and his investors, without confirmation that the company will even get chosen is a risk. He would not detail how much has been invested to date and said that the company is seeking investors. Jaunt’s fallback plan is to use the vehicles for other air services like package delivery if it is not chosen by Uber.
Stanzione has a long history in aeronautics. He holds a master’s degree in aerospace, mechanical, and industrial engineering from Rutgers and was a flight test engineer and pilot for the U.S. Department of Defense for 20 years. In 2007, he founded Praxis Technology, a Pennsauken-based manufacturing company that develops titanium used by the military.
Jaunt was born out of Stanzione’s April 2019 acquisition of Carter Aviation Technologies, an aviation research and technology development company from Wichita Falls, Tex. He would not reveal what he paid for the company, but he said that today, about 75 percent of Jaunt’s technologies are from Carter.
PRICE Systems is working to make the venture as affordable as possible for Uber, the aircraft companies, and future passengers.
“We can estimate anything from paperclips to spaceships,” said Anthony DeMarco, president of PRICE, who helped the company break away from Lockheed Martin in 1998. “We want to ensure that the cost of this mode of transportation is the same if not less than someone in a city in a car.”
While Uber has not announced its passenger cost, Stanzione said that Uber wants to make it as cheap as a couple of dollars per mile. The aircraft companies are required to make their vehicles operate at around $700 per flight hour. Right now, the companies are hitting about $1,200, but Stanzione is confident Jaunt will hit the mark while using PRICE’s software.
PRICE’s cost estimation software, TruePlanning, uses algorithms comprised of data from various sources—from government public records to a company’s private data history— to project costs of building everything from a small engine within a Boeing helicopter to an entire missile-shooting tank for the United States Army, its largest customer.
This software is being used by Uber, as well as Jaunt, Bell Helicopter and Karem Aircraft.
The Uber Elevate website says the firm is considering re-purposing the roofs of parking garages, existing helicopter pads, and vacant land around highway interchanges to make the landing platforms for the air taxis. The website also said that unlike trains, buses, and cars, which are required to get from one point to another through one “fixed route," the air taxis can fly independently.
But that independence comes with regulatory risks, something that Rahul Mangharam, professor at University of Pennsylvania’s school of engineering, is researching solutions for.
“It’s going to be a very congested sky,” said Mangharam, who studies urban air mobility, specifically regarding drones delivering food or packages. “You want to make sure that each flight plan is safe by design, and that even if they do mess up for some reason, they have a fall back option.”
Mangharam and his PhD students created Fly By Logic, an unmanned system that coordinates air traffic for small aerial vehicles like drones or air taxis. They test the system at the Pennovation Center in Grays Ferry and it works like a three-dimensional GPS for the sky. If a drone or air taxi were to miss its turn, the system would reroute it to avoid nearby vehicles.
“Commercial airlines fly through flight corridors, which are very regulated,” he said. “So, how do we ensure that the safety of the air space, as these systems scale to the thousands of vehicles, maintain spacial awareness?" He said that his program has not specifically worked with Uber, but that it’s in conversation with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NASA.
With the lack of regulations or formal systems in place, Mangharam doubts air taxis will be officially available by Uber’s ambitious 2023 date. “They say the U.S. government is slow, but the FAA is slower," he said.
“Safety is something that you don’t want the industry to rush and trip over its feet on. It shouldn’t be an afterthought.”