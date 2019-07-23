Stanzione said Jaunt’s aircraft will do all of this and more. “It flies like a helicopter and airplane that at any altitude or speed, if it loses all power, can land safely in a zero-whirl landing on one spot.” He said the aircraft will fly at 1,000 to 2,000 feet and that its airplane-like wings will allow it to glide to the ground, while its rotor acts like a parachute if there are any issues during takeoff.