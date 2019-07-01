Unified managers, who bought the company after the 2012 death of Lawrence Ciletti of Moorestown, founder of predecessor True-Fit Hardware in Palmyra, N.J., in 1972, ″will still own a significant portion," and will continue to run the firm, said Michael Mufson, managing director in the Philadelphia investment bank Mufson Howe Hunter & Co. Ltd., which represented Unified in the deal.