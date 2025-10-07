United Club Lounge at Philly airport reopens after health department reinspection

The United Club Lounge at Philadelphia International Airport has reopened after a reinspection by the city health department, the airline confirmed Tuesday.

The members-only lounge in Terminal C was temporarily shut down last week after inspectors found several violations, including a “fly infestation” in the men’s room and flies near the bar, according to the Sept. 29 report. The visit was following up on an unsatisfactory July inspection.

The lounge was ordered to shut down for at least 48 hours, fix the problems, pay a fee, and pass a reinspection before reopening.

The establishment was reinspected Monday, a week after it was ordered to cease operations, according to health department records. The latest report identified a couple minor violations, such as equipment issues, but did not mention any flies.

“The Cease Operations Order has been lifted, and the sticker can be removed by the establishment based on inspection results,” inspectors wrote in Monday’s report. “A reinspection to assess compliance will be conducted at a later date.”

During the weeklong shutdown, United Club members who were unable to access the lounge were able to receive a $25 voucher at the airport.

The lounge, which offers free food and drink, is typically open to members and one-day pass holders. Memberships start at $750 or 94,000 miles, and passes are $59 per person.