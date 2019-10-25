When Universal Health Services Inc. paid $350 million for addiction-treatment firm Foundations Recovery Network LLC in 2015, it seemed like a deal that was spot-on with societal trends. The sector was booming.
But the Foundations model — involving direct-to-consumer, marketing, travel for treatment, and out of network insurance payments — has not held up, leading King-of-Prussia-based UHS to write off $147 million, or more than 40 percent, of what it paid for Foundations, including $98 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
“There is much less out of network. There is much less travel for treatment. There is more and more control by the payers and less control by the patients,” UHS’s chief financial office Steve Filton said Friday on a conference call with analysts on UHS’s third quarter earnings.
In early trading Friday, UHS’s shares were down $6.70, or 4.7 percent, to $137.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. Of particular concern to analysts was a decline in the growth rate of patient volumes in the hundreds of behavioral-health facilities UHS owns in the United States and in the United Kingdom.
UHS reported $97.2 million in net income on $2.8 billion in revenue in the three months ending Sept. 30, compared to $171.7 million in net income on $2.6 billion in revenue in the corresponding period of 2018.
Aside from the write-down, Foundations also represented a drag on cash earnings, Filton told analysts.
That’s not what Filton expected in 2015 from Foundations, which had four inpatient facilities in California, Georgia, and Tennessee comprising 322 beds, as well as eight outpatient centers, when UHS bought it.
"We view this as a very attractive platform, not just for the business that they generate today, but the ability for us to take this infrastructure, this social media, very sophisticated infrastructure, and use it to generate business for our hospitals in other geographies,” Filton said at an investor conference in January 2016.
UHS founder Alan B. Miller defended the deal on Friday’s call: “For the first few years after the acquisition we did very well in the business, but then the nature of the business changed. We are making adjustments.”
The pressure to join insurance companies’ networks, which typically means accepting lower, negotiated rates, is widespread in the addiction-treatment industry.
Caron Treatment Centers, for example, a large provider based in Berks County, announced this year that the nonprofit had gone in-network with AmeriHealth New Jersey and with Highmark. The Highmark arrangement gives qualifying patients nationwide with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s Blue Card access to in-network treatment at Caron’s Pennsylvania facilities.
Separately this week, UHS announced another joint venture with a nonprofit health system to build a behavioral health facility. The latest partnership, with HonorHealth, which has five hospitals in Scottsdale and Phoenix, will build a freestanding 120-bed facility in Scottsdale at a cost of $39 million.
Other such partnerships have been with Valley Children’s Health in Madera, Calif., and Lancaster General Health, which is part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.
Because hospital operators are seeing more and more patients with behavioral health problems in their acute-care emergency departments, Filton said, “they remain extremely bullish about these businesses.”