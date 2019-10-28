Urban Outfitters, headquartered in the Philadelphia Navy Yard, is opening its first Anthropologie-brand furniture and home goods outlet just outside of Pittsburgh.
According to company job postings and local media reports, the first Anthropologie Furniture Outlet will be located north of the city on Mt. Nebo Pointe Drive. According to Pittsburgh Magazine, the store opened Oct. 18 and will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mt. Nebo Pointe shopping center in Ohio Township.
Anthropologie has other outlets around the country, including one in Martinez, Ga., where merchandise must be taken from the store after purchase and brand tags are cut off. The Georgia store is called “Final Cut,” according to its Facebook page and online reviewers.
Anthropologie is one of Urban Outfitters’ higher-priced brands in its portfolio of global consumer companies, comprised of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, BHLDN, Terrain, Nuuly and the Vetri Family of restaurants.
Last summer Urban launched a clothing rental service, called Nuuly, targeting price-conscious and fashion-forward customers who want an ever-changing wardrobe.
The new subscription service costs $88 a month for one box of six items, the company’s website says.
Urban Outfitters in August reported second-quarter net income of $60 million and $93 million for the three and six months ended July 31, 2019, respectively. Earnings per diluted share were $0.61 and $0.91 for the three and six months ended July 31, 2019.
Total net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2019, fell 3% over the same period last year to $962 million. Comparable net sales decreased 3%. By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 6% at Free People and decreased 3% at the Anthropologie Group and 5% at Urban Outfitters.
The stock hit a one-year high of just over $41 a share in November 2018, and currently trades at $29.81 a share.