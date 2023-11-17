Delco’s Real McKoy was anything but: Used car dealer allegedly sold faulty cars, AG says

A Delaware County used car dealership failed to tell some customers about faulty cars and didn’t provide them with the proper title documents, according to a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Michelle Henry on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County and alleges that the dealership, Real McKoy Auto Sales LLC and its owner violated automotive and consumer protection laws.

“Pennsylvanians are spending thousands of hard-earned dollars for a vehicle they can rely on; they should not be left stranded shortly after the purchase,” Henry said in a statement.

Some customers purchased used vehicles that shortly afterward broke down or were deemed unsafe to drive, according to the lawsuit.

One customer cited in the lawsuit claims they bought a 2007 Chevy Equinox for $5,600 before taxes and fees, and the next day the car overheated. A mechanic identified a hole in the engine that was poorly repaired.

Another customer claims they paid $4,500 for a 2005 Kia Sorrento before taxes and fees in March 2021. When their car broke down around two weeks after purchasing it, they took it to the dealership’s mechanic and were told the engine had a problem that would cost $1,300 to repair. Unable to pay for the repair, the customer later went to a different mechanic who said the car frame was rusted out. Ultimately, the customer decided to sell the car to a junkyard for $35, they claim.

Other customers did not receive the appropriate title documents, according to the lawsuit.

One customer cited in the suit says she bought a Hyundai Tucson from the dealership for $3,000 before taxes and fees. As part of the sale, the dealership would process the title and registration for the car, but months later she still didn’t have the title. Recently, her car was towed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority, and she claims she can’t retrieve it without the proper registration. Another customer, who experienced mechanical issues with his car wanted to sell it, but he didn’t have the appropriate title to do so months after purchasing it.

The attorney general’s lawsuit is seeking to bar the dealership from selling cars in the state, obtain restitution payment for the affected people, and impose fines for the violations.

In 2016, the Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the company and its owner for allegedly selling used vehicles without the proper licenses to do so. A consent agreement was reached in 2017 with the company that required them to pay $3,000 in fees and fines.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.