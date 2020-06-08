If the deal is completed in the fall, as expected, it would likely leave Chester-County-based Herr’s Foods Inc. as the largest privately held and family-owned snack company in the U.S. Herr’s ranked 10th in nation last year, according to data presented by Utz and its acquirer Collier Creek Holdings. Herr’s and the Hanover-based Utz and were the only privately-held companies in the top 10.