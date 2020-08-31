This story will be updated.
Vanguard and multiple brokerage firms reported online outages and technical problems on Monday after both Apple and Tesla split their stocks.
“Vanguard is experiencing intermittent connectivity issues impacting our websites, mobile apps, and phones,” said spokeswoman Dana Grosser. “We have no reason to believe client account security has been compromised. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank clients for their patience.”
The problems began after Apple Inc. completed a 4-for-1 stock split and Tesla Inc. also split its stock 5-for-1,, both effective Monday.
A number of other changes were taking place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, including the addition of Amgen, Salesforce.com and Honeywell International. ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon were pulled out.
Bogleheads.org, an online investment education site run independently by Vanguard investors, confirmed that customers were having trouble logging into their accounts and making trades.
On message boards, Vanguard clients complained that their balances were also in error.
A poster called “TheTimeLord” wrote at 10:44 am: “I can log on but the Account Overview and Balance & Holdings pages get a “The page you requested could not be found” message.”
Other financial firms also reported problems, including Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade and Fidelity.