That low-cost model is the same that everyone else on Wall Street is now chasing. Schwab ramped up competition in the retail brokerage space earlier this year by eliminating almost all commissions for online trades, causing rivals E-Trade and Fidelity to follow suit. Eliminating the $4.95 per trade commission will cost Schwab $90 million to $100 million in quarterly revenue, or about 3% to 4% of its total.