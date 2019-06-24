“Whether Vanguard can come up with a better and more attractive offering this go-round remains to be seen," Wiener said. "If they go ahead, I expect their marketing will emphasize both the purported market-beating potential of a portfolio of private-equity funds as well as their lack of correlation with public market securities. I don’t think Vanguard will be able to ... leverage its reputation as a low-cost leader when it comes to a notoriously high-cost, and typically market-lagging investment enterprise.”