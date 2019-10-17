A personal financial education workshop for veterans called “Making $ense of Finance” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Navy Yard from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The seminar is open to all active-duty military, veterans and their family members and is free to attend.
Register online at https://www.secure.dobs.pa.gov/msof or by phone by calling 1-800-722-2657.
In person registration at the event opens at 8:30 a.m. The workshop takes place at the Chapel of the Four Chaplains at the Navy Yard at 1201 Constitution Ave.
A free lunch will be served during a fraud prevention panel with keynote speaker G. Jeffrey Boujoukos, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Philadelphia regional office.
Complimentary refreshments will also be served, with raffle prizes at the conclusion of the event.
The event is hosted by the PA Military Finance Alliance, the Department of Banking and Securities, and Philadelphia Veterans Affairs.