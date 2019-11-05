One of those organizations is Impact Services, Inc. in Philadelphia, which not only provides homes and supportive services to previously homeless veterans but also assists them in getting trained and finding employment. The Veterans Multi-Service Center, also in Philadelphia, helps more than 20,000 veterans each year transition from the military to the private sector by offering programs where small business owners can meet them in a relaxed, yet professional atmosphere to share their needs, evaluate candidates and most importantly de-mystify any misconceptions that both parties may have. Archawski’s Greater Philadelphia Veteran’s Network supports veterans in their job search by not only training employers that hire veterans but actively matching organizations with candidates.