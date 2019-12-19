Wawa is hardly alone. Companies around the world have been hit with massive data breaches that have exposed the personal information of hundreds of millions of consumers. In July, Equifax agreed to pay up to $700 million to settle investigations into a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other sensitive information for nearly 150 million people. Up to 500 million guests at Starwood hotels had their personal information exposed, Marriott International announced last year.