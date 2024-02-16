Wawa USA: The convenience chain might open stores in every state

Wawa has been expanding beyond the Philadelphia region for years, but the convenience chain’s growth aspirations might be even bigger than previously indicated.

Hailey Schearer, a Wawa store employee in Kendall Park, N.J., told Bloomberg that the company eventually wants to open locations in every state.

When reached for comment, Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce directed The Inquirer to its official market expansion announcements posted to the company’s website.

“We can’t wait to share our unique Wawa offer and experience with the new communities we’ve announced and look forward to serving them in the future very soon!” Bruce said.

The company has previously announced expansion into the South and Midwest. Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia stores are planned for 2024. Wawa has said it plans to open 160 stores across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana in the next eight to 10 years, beginning in 2025.

Wawa began as a dairy business before it began operating convenience stores across Southeastern Pennsylvania and in surrounding states. Its first store opened in Folsom, Delaware County, in 1964, with the company later adding stores in New Jersey and Delaware. In just under 15 years, 200 Wawa stores were open throughout the region.

In recent years, Wawa has pulled back its presence in Philadelphia, closing several stores citing safety concerns. Planned stores in surrounding suburban areas have also faced pushback from residents.

CEO Chris Gheysens has said Wawa aims to open about 100 new stores every year, with a goal of having 2,000 stores by 2030.

Gheysens has called Wawa’s latest expansion plans “the most aggressive growth” in the 60-year-old company’s history, according to Bloomberg.