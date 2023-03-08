Penn Staters from Philly may soon be able to get their Wawa fix near State College

Good news for Penn Staters from the Philly area: Students, alumni, and tailgating football fans may soon be able to get shorties, Sizzlis, and their other Wawa favorites near campus.

The next phase in Wawa’s central Pennsylvania expansion may include a store in the State College area, spokesperson Lori Bruce confirmed in an email Tuesday, hours after details of one proposal were reported by the Centre Daily Times.

The popular Delaware County-based convenience-store chain is “actively looking for sites for potential openings in 2025,” Bruce said.

One potential site is on Benner Pike, directly across from interstate-rival Sheetz, the Centre Daily Times reported, citing a map provided by Benner Township.

That location is less than 10 miles northeast of the university and downtown State College. For students, it wouldn’t be on the way home to Philly, but it would be about a 15-minute drive from campus.

The plan remains tentative, Bruce said.

“While we may have locations under contract in the area including Benner Township, we are still working through the land development process,” Bruce said, “and we do not have any timeline available for construction.”

In June, Wawa officials said they planned to open as many as 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania over the next several years. They have more than a dozen stores in Berks and Lancaster Counties, but have not expanded any farther west in the commonwealth.