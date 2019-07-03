“Based on AGRiMED’s flagrant disregard for the requirements of the MMA [Medical Marijuana Act] .... it appears to the Office that, at the least, the marijuana plants at issue were grossly mismanaged and, at worst, that they may have been diverted in contravention of the MMA,” wrote Collins in the letter to the Joy Eggleston, the operations manager for AGRiMED’s parent company, Harvest Inc.