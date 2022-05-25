Curaleaf’s Edgewater Park medical cannabis store started recreational sales Wednesday, the company said, giving the Philadelphia region a third option for legal pot purchases ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Curaleaf’s Bellmawr location and Columbia Care’s Cannabist store in Deptford were open for recreational sales on April 21, the first day they were allowed by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

The regulators gave Curaleaf a green light to start recreational sales at its Edgewater Park outlet, at 4237 US-130, last month. But the company still had to secure final municipal approvals. Edgewater Park, which sits across the Delaware River from Croydon, is the state’s 13th location for legal marijuana purchases.

The initial 12 stores tallied $24.2 million in sales through May 21, the commission said Tuesday.

A question for Curaleaf, based in Wakefield, Mass., is whether the opening of Edgewater Park will reduce business at Bellmawr. The stores are about 20 minutes apart. ”We suspect it will add because the lines around Bellmawr are still quite long,” Curaleaf’s executive chairman Boris Jordan told investment analysts on May 9.

Curaleaf, which under New Jersey law is only allowed three stores, also has a location in Bordentown, closer to Trenton, which Jordan hopes will open for recreational sales in June.