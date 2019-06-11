Legalization could entice residents of Pennsylvania — where several legalization bills are pending with little promise of passing anytime soon — to drive south, much as they do now for no-tax liquor. It also might prompt New Jersey, where a bill to legalize stalled after a political war broke out between Gov. Murphy and South Jersey power broker George Norcross. Stymied, Murphy has instructed the N.J. Department of Health to greatly expand the state’s medical marijuana program in the meantime.