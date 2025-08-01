Adults can buy recreational weed in Delaware starting today

Delaware turns green Friday — in more ways than one — as recreational marijuana sales officially launch across the state.

Starting Aug. 1, adults 21 and older with valid government-issued ID can legally purchase marijuana at 13 approved dispensaries. That includes flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles.

Delaware joins a growing number of states that allow dispensaries to sell recreational cannabis, though it has taken a bit longer to roll out its program. Lawmakers passed legalization in April 2023, but the state spent more than two years building its infrastructure before opening doors to the public.

That extra time was intentional, said Joshua Sanderlin, Delaware’s newly appointed marijuana commissioner.

“The start of legal adult-use marijuana sales reflects the tireless efforts of our regulatory team and our strong partnerships with state agencies, industry stakeholders, and community leaders,” Sanderlin said. “Our focus is on building a safe, equitable, and accountable marijuana market that delivers real benefits to Delawareans.”

The 13 approved retailers are all existing medical marijuana dispensaries — several of them are run by larger corporate operators that have been active for years. More shops are expected to open in the coming months.

Buying recreational weed in Delaware

Buying recreational marijuana is simple, and a lot like buying alcohol.

Adults 21 and over can enter Delaware dispensaries with a valid government-issued ID and buy cannabis products. Customers can order ahead online or in-store.

What to know before you go

You cannot consume cannabis products in public. Smoking or consuming cannabis is legal only on private property with permission — such as your home, a friend’s place, or an Airbnb that allows it.

You cannot cross state lines with weed. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law. That means you cannot transport weed across state lines, even to other legal states. The Inquirer has a guide to cannabis and travel laws if you are unsure.

You can purchase and possess only a limited amount of weed. An adult can purchase and possess up to these amounts:

1 ounce, or 28 grams, of marijuana flower. 12 grams of concentrated cannabis (vapes, oils, extract, concentrates). 750 milligrams of ingestible cannabis (gummies, tinctures, drinks).

How much does recreational weed cost in Delaware?

Customers spend an average of $60 to $100 at dispensaries for a regular pickup. In Delaware, this price range will allow you to buy a small mix of cannabis products.

Here are average price ranges, based on First State Compassion, a Wilmington dispensary near Philadelphia:

Flower: $25 to $350. Vapes: $30 to $110. Concentrates: $30 to $100. Edibles: $3 to $30. Pre-rolled joints: $15 to $30.

For reference, a typical eighth of flower (3.5 grams) costs $25 to $50, while a quarter-ounce (7 grams) runs $50 to $100.

Where to buy recreational weed in Delaware