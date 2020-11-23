Medical marijuana sales have continued to surge in Pennsylvania, rising 30% since August, according to the state Department of Health. Weekly sale figures at the state’s roughly 80 dispensaries recently totaled $20.5 million every seven days, and “are growing by the week,” said a Health Department spokesman.
The demand is stimulating investment by Big Marijuana into expanding cannabis cultivation facilities.
A push to legalize weed for recreational use by senior state Democrats — Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman among them — has also sweetened prospects for the industry.
On Monday, Jushi Holdings Inc., announced it would spend $50 million to enlarge the size of its Scranton cultivation operation.
By growing on multiple levels in buildings, the company said it would triple the canopy, the area under cultivation, from 33,000 square feet to about 98,000 square feet.
The Boca Raton-based company operates eight cannabis dispensaries in Pennsylvania under the Beyond/Hello brand.
The first phase of the cultivation expansion is expected to be ready in mid-2021 and the final phase will be completed by the second quarter of 2022. The project will create 100 new jobs in the Scranton region, according to CEO Jim Cacioppo.
Nearly 280,000 patients are active in the Pennsylvania medical marijuana program, according to Health spokesman Nate Wardle. More than 144,000 patients visit a dispensary each week, up from 120,000 in August. Dispensaries sell close to 400,000 products each week, up from 370,000 in August, he said.
Legalization for adult recreational use would likely triple the market for cannabis within the state.
Pain, anxiety and PTSD remain the top qualifying health conditions in the medical marijuana program.
Since April, Jushi stock (OTC: JUSHF) has climbed from about .80 cents to its current high of about $3.38. Its first quarter revenues of $8.6 million rose to $14.9 million in the 2nd quarter ending June 30. Besides Pennsylvania, the company has operations in California, Ohio, Nevada, Virginia and illinois.
This is a developing story.