A Main Line Mummer and his son are opening a medical marijuana dispensary today, Friday, at 300 Packer Avenue. Alas, the budtenders will not be sporting banjos, feathers and sequins.
Inside a former bank branch, just off the I-95 and I-76 interchanges, George and Mike Badey are opening their third cannabis retail shop. The pair previously launched dispensaries in Devon and King of Prussia.
Though he transplanted himself to the Main Line several years ago, George Badey, 61, has impeccable South Philly credentials. He graduated from South Philadelphia High School and for almost 50 years has played saxophone in the Fralinger String Band, regarded by many as one of mummery’s finest strutting ensembles. George Badey is also a private attorney with a Center City practice and chairs the Radnor Democratic Committee.
“This is a return to our roots, a chance to come home again,” said George Badey, who grew up on Moyamensing Ave. near 6th Street. “I used to play Little League on the baseball fields at 7th and Packer. I never thought in a million years we’d be opening a marijuana dispensary nearby.”
Mike Badey, 25, is a young entrepreneur in a hurry. The CEO of Chamounix Ventures, the parent company of Keystone Shops, Mike Badey is a recent graduate of Fordham University with a degree in finance. Mike grew up in Fralinger’s club house at 2nd and Mifflin Streets helping with props.
“We want our Packer Ave. store to be a destination site, in the neighborhood where you’ll stop for all your other South Philly things -- like Chickie and Pete’s, cheesesteaks and pretzels,” said Mike Badey. He hopes, with the blessing of the Department of Health, Keystone Shops may be able to sponsor local institutions, such as a certain string band.
Both George and Mike wish their co-founder, physician Louis Van De Beek, was still around to see the shop open for business.
Van De Beek, who ran a private internal medical practice in Port Richmond, died suddenly of a stroke in August. “He was a driving force behind all of this,” Mike Badey said, adding that Van De Beek studied the effects of cannabis on cancer and other ailments in the 1980s with the National Institutes of Health.
“His mantra was always, ‘The patients come first,’ ” Mike Badey said. "We’re going to live up to his highest expectations and we’re thrilled to be here.”