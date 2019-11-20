For the first time, a congressional committee voted Wednesday to end federal prohibitions on cannabis.
As impeachment hearings transpired across the hall in the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, the House Judiciary Committee approved a bill that would make marijuana legal.
The committee voted 24-10 to advance the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Opportunity (MORE) Act.
The act, which has bipartisan support, would remove all forms of cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act. Federal law currently considers marijuana to be a Schedule 1 drug, which means the federal government treats it as if it were as dangerous as heroin or LSD and thought to have no medical benefit.
The MORE Act would also require authorities to expunge, or remove, past federal cannabis convictions from millions of criminal records.
More than two-thirds of American voters support full legalization, according to poll results released Nov. 14 by the Pew Research Center. The share of U.S. adults who oppose legalization has fallen from 52% in 2010 to 32%.
The bill has the support of several Philadelphia-area members of congress, all Democrats.
But U.S. Rep. Madeline Dean (D-Montgomery) feels there’s enough in the legislation to appeal to Senate Republicans.
“It’s a very conservative bill in that it gives control to the states,” said Dean, who serves on the Judiciary Committee.
One of those conservatives is U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fl., who on Wednesday voted “yes.”
But U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., used the words of one Democratic presidential candidate to argue against it.
“Joe Biden agrees, stating this past Saturday that marijuana legalization is ‘a debate, and I want a lot more before I legalize it nationally. I want to make sure we know a lot more about the science behind it'," Collins said in a statement.
The MORE Act also would create a framework that would prevent the federal government from interfering in state cannabis laws. Collins derided that freedom as leaving the states to “fend for themselves.”
Meanwhile, former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner, once an adamant opponent of marijuana legalization, now sits on the board of one of the largest cannabis companies in the world and offers online seminars on how to get rich investing in weed stocks.
Local co-sponsors of the house bill include U.S. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-Ewing Township, NJ, Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Swarthmore, and Dwight Evans, D-Philadelphia. Evans also is supporting a bill that would allow adults to grow marijuana at home.
Potential revenues generated by the MORE Act would be used to fund training and educational programs for communities that have felt the brunt of the War on Drugs, Coleman said. A portion would also go to providing substance abuse treatments.
Coleman said there hasn’t been much of an opportunity to discuss the bill broadly within her caucus.
“We’ve been pretty busy down here protecting democracy,” she said, referring to the ongoing impeachment proceedings.
Marijuana activist Chris Goldstein called the vote by the Judiciary Committee “monumental.”
“It’s the first piece of marijuana cannabis legislation in congress to move this far. And this could lead to more local reform as well,” said Goldstein, a South Jersey-based organizer for NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “I think we’ll see more Republicans and Democrats joining on. This goes to show you can’t go to congress and ignore this issue anymore. That’s for sure.”
The bill was introduced in July by U.S. Rep. Jarrold Nadler, D-NY and presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
Judiciary was only the first of several committees that will need to vet the bill. If leaders are confident it has enough support, the bill could go to the House floor for a vote sometime next year. If it passes a floor vote, the bill will be referred to the Senate.
This is a developing story.