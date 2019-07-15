All the principals, directors, board members, owners and employees of aspiring companies must submit to criminal background checks if chosen to participate in the program. The applying entities must show the local community has approved of their operating in the jurisdiction. Applicants must submit a security plan and an environmental impact statement. They must show experience in cultivating, manufacturing or retailing marijuana and provide quality control and assurance plans. There is no minimum financial hurdle, but applicants must show that they are adequately funded to complete their plans.