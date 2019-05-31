Sheetz, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, will sell a wide range of CBD products at over 140 stores across the Keystone State.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound derived from hemp, which was federally legalized late last year. CBD, unlike its molecular cousin in cannabis THC, is generally recognized as non-intoxicating. In large quantities, CBD is used as a medicine to treat seizures brought on by rare forms of childhood epilepsy. There is no scientific evidence that it works for anything else.
“The launch of a CBD line is to simply meet growing demand and continue to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for our customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of brand strategies at the convenience store chain.
Ryan Sheetz said the chain is stocking products from Select CBD, Floyd’s of Leadville, Eco Sciences, Forth and Cannadips, all of which are domestically produced and tested in FDA approved facilities. The stores will sell a variety of topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, and pet products. Prices will range from $4.99 to $59.99.
In a statement, Sheetz said all products will be kept behind the counter. Customers must be over 18 to purchase.
Wawa did not respond to a request for comment asking whether it would follow suit.