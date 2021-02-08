TerraVida Holistic Centers, the medical marijuana firm based in Jenkintown, has acquired West Virginia Kindness, a medical cannabis applicant in Huntington, West Va.
West Virginia Kindness was awarded a dispensary permit from the state of West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis. WV Kindness is licensing brands from TerraVida, and the acquisition marks TerraVida’s first foray across state lines. .
The 5,000 square-foot Kindness dispensary, formerly the Stadium Frames Building, will be one of the first medical cannabis dispensaries in the mountain state. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
WV Kindness will partner with local marijuana growers and processors to source products for sale. The company plans to create over 35 jobs in the area, and it expects to open the new dispensary in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Chris Visco, president and CEO of TerraVida, founded the largest medical cannabis company in Pennsylvania. Currently the women-owned company employs 168 workers and has three retail locations -- Sellersville, Abington and Malvern -- in the Philadelphia suburbs.
Through the WV Kindness acquisition, Visco aims to introduce medical cannabis to the West Virginia market for pain treatment, anxiety and other health conditions. She also thinks it could help combat opioid use throughout the state.
“TerraVida Holistic Centers has seen a high level of success battling opioid deaths through the use of cannabis. The year following the legalization of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, there was a 25% drop in opioid-related deaths, and my goal is to create a similar impact with the West Virginia community,” she maintained.
“We’ve been given the opportunity to drive this movement by creating jobs, providing resources for cannabis education, and precipitating change so that we can ultimately create a lasting, positive impact on the West Virginia community.”
Visco opened her first TerraVida Holistic location in 2018 . Visco said she personally funded the expansion project, paying application fees and securing property in West Virginia.