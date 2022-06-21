Workers at local beer distributors, represented by Teamsters Local 830, are on strike, demanding better pay and working conditions. The work stoppage, which began Sunday, could affect the availability of beer and other beverages ahead of the Fourth of July as a few thousand employees — from warehouse workers to delivery drivers — are striking against the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association, an industry group that is collectively responsible for distributing beers like Budweiser, Coors, Corona, Michelob, Miller, and more across the region.

Stay in the know and sign up for Inquirer News Alerts.

And please send us your questions, tips, and feedback. Thanks for reading.

— Katie Krzaczek (@hashtagkatie, business@inquirer.com)

Thousands of workers represented by Teamsters Local 830 have stopped work at Penn Beer Sales and Service, Origlio Beverage, and Muller Inc. The three distributors are responsible for delivering dozens of familiar, national brands across the region, including Budweiser, Coors, and Miller.

“The prices of everything, including their beverage products, have skyrocketed,” Daniel H. Grace, Teamsters Local 830 secretary-treasurer said in a statement. “Inflation has hit our members extremely hard. They deserve to be fairly compensated during these difficult economic times.”

The work stoppage came as a surprise, even to some at the bargaining table. Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association association said that it is “shocked and disappointed at this last-minute turnaround. The negotiating committee of the union’s own members unanimously agreed to accept and endorse a robust and aggressive long-term package that included the largest wage increase in our 50-plus year history.”

The association added that it has “contingency plans in place to minimize any disruption to our suppliers and the market.”

What else you need to know ...

🍪 Snack-sized spin-off: Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

📈 From bankruptcy to buyback: The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, or PREIT, which owns malls in Cherry Hill, Willow Grove, and Plymouth Meeting, and holds about $2 billion in debt, drastically reduced its outstanding stock in a 1-to-15 reverse split to boost the share price and avoid a potential delisting on the New York Stock Exchange.

💥 Like a ‘ticking bomb’: A Philadelphia man last week became the latest owner of a Sig Sauer P320 to sue the New Hampshire-based gun-maker over an alleged unintentional discharge. He told The Inquirer it felt almost as if he were carrying “a ticking bomb around my friends and family.”

A Philly-area start-up is looking to personalize the betting experience by tapping into your smartphone’s microphone to determine what game a sports fan is watching and give a recommended bet. The company hopes to capitalize on the potential $25 billion to $30 billion a year that Americans are expected to spend on online sports betting as it becomes legal in more states.