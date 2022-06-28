Some Philadelphia Gas Works customers were shocked to open their most recent bills to find they owed as much as five times more than they’re used to. The reason? A “weather normalization adjustment” made by the utility to adjust its bills up or down between October and May when the actual weather departs significantly from normal weather patterns.

Philadelphia Gas Works told customers the additional charges they saw on their most recent bills — a product of the utility’s “weather normalization adjustment” formula — were normal, thanks to May’s warmer temperatures. The charge allows PGW to make up for the money it otherwise would have lost, as consumers use less gas for heating when the seasons begin to change. For some customers, the amount they owed was made up almost entirely of the “normalization” charge, leaving many to ask what can they do to fight what they called an “outrageous” cost passed on to consumers.

What else you need to know ...

💊 Rationing Plan B: CVS and Rite Aid have begun rationing emergency contraceptives amid a spike in demand just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections for abortion services.

🏠 Rent growth is slowing: Rents nationwide continue to increase, although at a slower pace than earlier this year and last year, and Philly-area increases in May were among the smallest in the country.

🚌 Rolling out the red carpet: The city is using red paint to differentiate Chestnut Street’s bus-only lane between Broad and Second Streets, an approach that studies have found effective in cutting the number of cars and delivery trucks blocking transit buses.

New Jersey hospital workers have experienced a 15% increase in violence at their workplace — mostly physical and verbal attacks — over the last two years, with the number of attacks in 2021 reaching 9,962, up from 8,691 in 2019, according to a survey published last week by the New Jersey Hospital Association.