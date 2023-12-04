Bucks County is getting another Wegmans this spring

A new Wegmans is set to open in Bucks County on March 20.

“Construction on the new store is nearly complete, and we’re thrilled to begin the countdown to March 20 when we can open our doors to our neighbors in the Yardley community,” said Bill Platt, store manager in a company statement.

The supermarket will be located at 925 Vansant Drive in Yardley.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc., a privately owned company based in Rochester, N.Y., will open in the Prickett Preserve development, which includes a Chase bank and a luxury apartment complex.

The store, which will be 88,000 square feet, is the company’s second location in Bucks County. The first is in Warrington.

The new Wegmans will carry wine and beer and have sections for produce, seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese products. There will also be prepared foods for purchase, including sushi, pizza, salads, and sandwiches.

Customers will be able to watch employees prepare some of the foods, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. At a cookie station, shoppers can look on as cookies are decorated and packed, and at a sushi station, customers can order sushi and poke bowls made to order.

Most Wegmans are 100,000-square feet, but the new Yardley location is in line with a smaller format the company has been leaning toward in recent years, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“Over the years, we’ve decreased the size of our stores while continuing to offer many of the same departments and offerings our customers are accustomed to,” Marcie Rivera, senior public relations coordinator for Wegmans, said via email.

The Yardley store will include more self-checkout stations than the typical Wegmans based on consumer demand. The new store will have 13 staffed registers and 15 self-checkouts — a departure from the company’s typical 22 staffed registers and 12 self-checkouts, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Once the store is fully staffed, it will have more than 400 full- and part-time employees. Around 250 employees have already been hired, Rivera said.

Open positions include associates, cashier, stocker, and food service worker, according to the company’s hiring page. Hourly wages for part-time positions begin at $15 per hour and for full-time positions at $16 hour, said Rivera.

Wegmans got its start in 1916 under the name “Rochester Fruit & Vegetable Company” and has since grown to over 110 stores and over 53,000 employees, including in New Jersey and Delaware.

In 2004, the company opened a distribution center in Pottsville, which supported Wegmans expansion in the mid-Atlantic region, according to the company website. The center includes a 115,000-square-foot facility for fresh produce, a 300,000-square-foot one for dry goods, and a 492,000-square-foot refrigerated and frozen facility.