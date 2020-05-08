Health is a product of several factors, many of which have nothing to do with biology. There are a lot of social factors that affect health, one of the most important of which is poverty. While I, sadly, don’t have a prescription to “treat” poverty, I can still work to break down the barriers many people face in obtaining the resources to attain their highest level of health. To that end, one of the most important things you can do for yourself or your family right now, if you haven’t already, is to file your taxes. Specifically, file your taxes so that you can 1) get your refunds, and 2) have a return on file to be able to quickly receive your stimulus checks.