Hardwick, like Ciarrocchi, says investing in infrastructure can create jobs outside of the water industry. Referring to a 2017 report from the U.S. Water Alliance, she wrote that “for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, it is estimated that upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy.” Some of those jobs are in the design and construction of water infrastructure, but Hardwick thinks that others will come indirectly from continued spending after initial investments.