One of the nation’s premiere business schools is launching a new morning radio show that will feature interviews with some of the economy’s most powerful influencers and a deep bench of in-house experts.
The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it will debut Wharton Business Daily on November 4 on satellite radio station SiriusXM Channel 132.
Veteran broadcaster Dan Loney hosts. The show will feature topical news stories and emerging trends with an emphasis on their impact on both consumers and the business world.
Loney’s upcoming guests include Wharton dean Geoff Garrett; former AOL chairman Steve Case, Facebook head of external affairs Robert Traynham; Ezekiel Emanuel, Penn’s bioethics chair and an author of the Affordable Care Act; and Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph.
What will make Wharton Business Daily "unique is the way we offer listeners both serious macro-economic topics like healthcare and trade wars while also airing show segments that reflect everyday pocketbook issues,” said Loney in a statement. “Our goal is to inform, surprise, entertain and educate, sometimes all at once.”
Loney said he also plans interviews with Wharton professors who will provide insights on government policy changes, market shifts, innovation, and consumer trends. The show debuts Monday at 10 a.m.