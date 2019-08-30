The appeal recounts how the prosecutors accused the executives of running a “reckless sales culture” that kept making big loans to Delaware Shore developers even as Shore home sales dried up and other banks cut back in the late 2000s; of “inadequate underwriting” that led to reckless lending; of “improper loan oversight” that made it less likely the bank would collect loans that it made; and of “unjustified” leniency to borrowers — leading finally to the “collapse of the bank’s loan portfolio.”