After mulling it over, Peacock said he would reluctantly drop “Flying Pie Guy” for the more straight forward “G’Day Gourmet.” He said he was willing to take on a CEO and a partner who could take care of the business essentials . That would let him to play to his strength: making pies. In a meeting with the Wolf PAC, the Eagles’ media manager offered to stock Peacock’s pies both inside the Linc and outside the stadium for tailgaters.