Five law firms with major operations in Philadelphia were rated among the 60 best in the nation for women lawyers. The analysis was produced by Working Mother magazine and ABA Journal and looked at the firms’ ability to recruit, retain, promote and develop women attorneys.
Across the five firms — Ballard Spahr, Blank Rome, Dechert, Drinker Biddle & Reath, and Reed Smith — women comprised about 36 percent of the total number of partners.
Associates, however, showed a better rate of nearly 48 percent women
New hires averaged 44 percent women, with Drinker Biddle leading the pack at 51 percent.
The study did not weigh whether the firms were led by women. In the region, Jami Wintz McKeon chairs the Philadelphia-based Morgan Lewis, an international legal giant with $2 billion in revenues reported in 2018. Doneene Keemer Damon last month was elected the first woman CEO of Delaware’s largest firm, Richards, Layton & Finger of Wilmington.