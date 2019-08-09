Up to speed, but shiftless: Whether or not it’s a rocket — it’s not — the Crosstrek Hybrid is notable for providing about the smoothest power delivery I’ve found from a Subaru. Their CVTs often feel a touch surge-y, but this model’s hybrid drivetrain was just smooth. It doesn’t feel fast, but the 148 horses take only 8.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, according to Motor Trend. Full throttle sounds like a strain, though.