The vehicle seemed to rely on downshifting for a lot of braking and often seemed to get “stuck” in a lower gear in a variety of situations. For instance, say you were coming upon a state trooper parked by the side of the road, so you needed to let off the gas in a hurry because, lo, the car just got away from you there. So while suddenly scooting back toward the high 60 mph range, the vehicle chose fourth gear. And stayed there. An unwelcome phenomenon, indeed — both the gear selection and the, uh, roadside reminder.