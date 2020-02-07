Pragmatic buyers may also appreciate an advance debut of a high-performance super car. Pacifico cited the new Porsche Taycan among vehicles for performance freaks, but its practicality comes from a different angle. Because it’s an 800-volt system rather than the standard 400, recharging times are radically diminished. A five-minute high-power charge can add 100 kilometers (a little over 60 miles), and a 23-minute charge can add 80% of the car’s 405-kilometer range.