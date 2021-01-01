Up to speed: But here in the “cheap” seats, the T5′s 2.0-liter turbo creates just 250 horsepower for the front-wheel-drive T5 tested, not an astounding number for a sedan. (The all-wheel-drive T6 gets a boost to 316 horses.) Still, even the tamer S60 left a strong impression, blasting from standing starts and up to high speeds in a hurry, with just a touch of turbo hesitation here and there. MotorWeek reports 60 mph comes in 6.2 seconds, which is not slouch material; Car and Driver puts the T6 at 5.1, so pay more for that trim level when every second counts.