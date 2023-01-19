2023 Chevrolet Silverado is tough outside, nicer inside, but needs a lot of gas

2023 Chevrolet Silverado Crew High Country 4WD: Nicer to live with …

Price: $72,870 as tested; retractable steps added $1,195. The High Country Premium Package added a sunroof, all-weather mats, and big tires for $2,495.

Conventional wisdom: Motor Trend liked the “powerful V-8, new interior, Super Cruise” but not that there were “some questionable exterior styling decisions, door-mounted mirrors, rough ride.”

Marketer’s pitch: “Every truck tells a story. Make yours a strong one.”

Reality: … presumably if you get the turbo and are respectful of the fancy tailgate. The longevity remains in question.

What’s new: The Silverado was all new for 2022, with a new look that brings it closer to the appearance of other Chevrolets. Highlights include a more off-roady ZR2 model and a nicer interior.

Competition: Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan

Up to speed: Though Chevrolet touts its improved 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine in press materials, this version came with the gigundo 6.2-liter V-8 ($2,495), an engine more than twice the size and probably far thirstier.

But go ahead and have fun with the acceleration because it takes just six seconds to get to 60 mph via the 420 horses, according to Motor Trend.

Burp: I was floored when the fuel economy showed just 12.3 mpg after 73 miles of testing, but this was with an average speed of just 21 mph.

And this was after a trip across Chester County to the landfill, where I’d driven half an hour at a very economical steady 50 mph. And the 6.2-liter engine is advertised as having Active Fuel Management, which is important because there sure is a lot of fuel being managed. Probably needs a whole Department of Fuel Management.

I put the truck onto Routes 30 and 202 later that evening, and the mpg improved a bit but remained in the low teens.

Shifty: Chevrolet has installed a new shifter in the Silverado — a T-bar electronic handle, which you push forward for Reverse and pull for Drive, which also toggles to a shift mode. Shifting is done through the paddles on the steering wheel.

The 10-speed transmission functioned as nicely as most Chevrolets do, but the Silverado’s transmission reliability has been a Consumer Reports negative for years.

On the road: Don’t expect the Silverado to be a fun companion on country roads; with big trucks such as this, you are simply hoping for “not too bouncy.”

The Silverado provides only an adequate ride and road feel, even despite the $900 active ride control suspension; I’d say the F-150 and the right versions of the Ram 1500 do a much better job of making the best of a big situation. (And even the Toyota Tundra has been headed in the right direction on this front.)

Driver’s Seat: After years of ho-hum interiors, Chevrolet nails it this time around. The Lovely Mrs. Passenger Seat hopped in one night and began heaping praise on its beauty, as a woodland scene panned across the huge 13.4-inch display and the dashboard. Most dashboard controls are a lot of angled buttons, as they were in previous models, but all the gauges and textures have been updated and are more attractive than in years past.

Friends and stuff: It’s big inside; there’s plenty of room. The rear seat bottom folds up, creating a nice storage spot behind the front seats.

The crew cab offers 5-foot-8 or 6-foot-6 bed choices. (An 8-footer comes only on the regular cab.)

Towing and hauling: The Silverado can haul up to 1,920 pounds and tow up to 13,200 pounds as equipped. It maxes out at 13,300 pounds of towing with the 3-liter diesel six-cylinder engine.

The Silverado tested came with the $445 multiflex gate option, which features a small door in the top center of the tailgate, useful for holding lumber and ladders in place that extend beyond the tailgate.

The downside came after I decided to haul some stones in the truck, and neglected to cover the crevices thoroughly. I spent a long time picking stones out of the two tailgate seams.

And, oops, ended up with a damage report from the fleet company. They were unhappy about the bill; I feel that my destruction pointed out a design flaw.

Play some tunes: I already heaped praise on the look of the infotainment system; frankly, I was just pleased to see Chevrolet move beyond the humdrum small screen with a pair of arrows and a volume dial centered between them. The old model just looked so 2009.

The operation of the 13.4-inch touchscreen was also fairly straightforward and didn’t seem to cause any attention-stealing away from the road. The top of the touchscreen extends beyond the dashboard and offers a great place to grab while making changes on the screen.

Sound from the Bose Premium system, unfortunately, is just a B+. It’s not bad but it’s nothing to write home about.

Keeping warm and cool: One sacrifice for the big touchscreen comes in the form of heater controls. Large dials control the temperature, but blower speed and source are squeezed into a small series of buttons with lots of ebony. This is not designed for aging eyes.

Fuel economy: See above.

Where it’s built: Roanoke, Ind.

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the Silverado reliability to be a 1 out of 5, where it has landed 8 out of the last 10 years.

In the end: The Silverado is definitely better than it was. Maybe the electrified version will last longer. But I’d still lean toward the F-150 (though it’s been a number of years since I tested one) or the Ram 1500, and definitely start thinking electric.