On the road: The M Sport Package ($3,800) adds variable sport steering, and the Dynamic Handling Package ($2,450) certainly played a part, but whatever the cause, the 430i’s handling was dreamy. This also took a few days for me come to terms with, but a few rides in the country showed me how the car just held to the road like any sports car worth its weight. (Adaptive M suspension for $700 also helped with this, I’m sure.)