Shifty: An automatic in a two-seater should be against the law. Even a shiftable one. Especially a shiftable one like this one, which won’t let me shift exactly when I want to. It forever decided I was headed to second too soon, and then I’d not realize it and hear the engine whining pitifully at high revs, thinking, “Gosh if this were my car, I’d need a new transmission at 50,000 miles.”