The first time it approached a car, it got pretty close. After that, though, it would slow down from far, far away. In fact, if I turned off the set button but left the cruise engaged, the car would decide when I was too close to the vehicle in front of me and start letting off the gas for me. I had to fight it to drive where I wanted to, which is really not all that close. (I’m no tailgater; I’m the guy on the Schuylkill Expressway who forever has other cars cutting in front of him when I run adaptive cruise control.)