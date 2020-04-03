The Stinger makes me think very fondly of the old Mazda RX-8. Much more fondly, in fact, because it’s not as low or tight as that rough old sports car. And the seat is nowhere near as hard. We had the Stinger during the Auto Show, and while the Lovely Mrs. Passenger Seat complained about the hard seats in Audis, she never once complained about the Stinger as we rode on the way.